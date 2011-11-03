Omnivex at CETW

At the upcoming Customer Engagement Technology World (CETW) trade show, in New York City, on November 9 & 10, 2011, Omnivex will be highlighting different applications of our award-winning software, including interactive wayfinding maps, RFID triggered digital signage content, digital menu boards, and multi-PC video wall synchronization.

Omnivex President, Jeff Collard, will be hosting a panel discussion on Wednesday November 9 at 11:45am, Advantages of a Central Management Platform. The session will feature a presentation from Jennifer Tattenbaum, Interactive Services Director at The Shubert Organization, a Broadway theatre operator who uses Moxie software to manage an extensive digital signage network. More information about the session can be found here <