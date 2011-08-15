Topics

BidMagic Releases Version 7.5 Software

BidMagic, a provider of proposal and project management software, has revealed its new Version 7.5 for AV Integration companies.

This new version adds a number of advanced multiuser features for larger companies that need a complete system solution for residential and commercial installing dealers. New features include service calls, management oversight and reporting, job status tracking, automatic email notifications and shared files for tracking operations with multiple locations, central purchasing and inventories.