The R.5 weather-resistant loudspeakers are now available in black and white finishes.Chester, PA--Community Professional Loudspeakers is now offering its R.5 weather-resistant loudspeakers in both standard black and white finishes.

All R.5 models, including the short throw, two-way R.5Z, the medium throw, three-way R.5HP, the full range, two-way R.5COAX and the R.5SUB 12-inch subwoofer, can now be ordered in black, white, or the original neutral light gray finish.