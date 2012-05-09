Hosa Mogan Elite Omni Earset Microphone

Hosa Technology has introduced the Mogan Elite Omni Earset Microphone, the newest addition to the Mogan Microphones brand of subminiature microphones.

Designed to deliver full-frequency vocal reproduction for the most discerning presenter, the new Mogan Elite earset microphone is designed for broadcasters, theatrical performers, church worship leaders, and other professionals seeking audio performance — both spoken word and vocals — for mission-critical applications.

The Mogan Elite earset microphone boasts a moisture-resistant, 2.5 mm Omni-directional capsule with -45 dB nominal sensitivity that is designed to be positioned farther from one’s mouth. The Mogan Elite delivers full-frequency audio performance (20 Hz – 20 kHz) and high gain before feedback.

The earset microphone features an innovative earpiece designed to be worn comfortably for extended periods — enabling one to deliver clear, crisp vocal performances without distraction. With a fleshy ear cushion concealing its fully adjustable, sprung-steel (stainless) mechanism, this earset microphone feels natural when worn over one’s left or right ear.

The new Mogan Microphones interchangeable cable system enables one to connect the microphone to most popular wireless transmitters, including models from Shure, AKG, Sennheiser, and Audio Technica. Each microphone ships with a detachable, Kevlar-reinforced cable with a hardwired connector.