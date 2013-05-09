Juice Goose RACKPOWER 100 and QIWI

RACKPOWER 100

Juice Goose's RP100 professional grade power distribution module sports several valuable features. The two function power meter reports volts or amps in easy to read numerals. USB power ports on the front and the back of the chassis provide five volt DC for LED utility lighting, powering MP3 or charging smart phones. The rear AC outlets are rotated to accommodate wall warts and include extra generous spacing between four of them.

RP100 features a twelve foot power cord. It’s enclosed in a ten inch deep, reinforced Tour Class chassis. The multi stage power conditioning components include a series choke and fast reaction time surge clamps across hot, neutral and ground. This product is available in a fifteen or a twenty amp version.



QIWI

The CQ‑1, “Qiwi”, is an in‑wall extension of the CQ Series of power sequencing products. Flexible plug-and-play functionality needs no master controller and allows low cost adaptation to a wide range of system designs. The Qiwi metal enclosure, duplex and circuitry fit in a two gang space. A third space is required for power line connection. Qiwi has a sequence signal line input and output port to allow it to be daisy chained with any number of other CQ Series devices.

The metal faceplates are available in black, white and ivory.