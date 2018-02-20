Purdue Football Training Complex Gets Boost From Fulcrum Acoustic

Photo: Idibri Purdue University's Football Performance Complex was created to inspire and energize players and recruits while centralizing all football program operations into a single building. The heart of the facility is a 20,900-square-foot weight room designed as a flexible training space to cater to the needs of the team and its individual members. Tasked with designing a high-performance sound system for the performance complex, Idibri consultant Ben Boeshans specified Fulcrum Acoustic loudspeakers for its expansive weight room and locker rooms, as well as for meeting rooms on the facility's second and third floors.

The weight room required a powerful, wide beam-width sound system that could integrate with the center-hung video display, and the locker room needed loudspeakers with high output, low-frequency impact and solid musicality.

"Idibri used Fulcrum for the locker room at Baylor University's McLane Stadium and Purdue's facilities team wanted something similarly cool for their football performance complex," Boeshans said. "The weight room's system consists of four, five-speaker arrays of Fulcrum FL283 subcardioid modules along with two US221 dual 21-inch subwoofers, all rigged to a 'chandelier-of-sound' with video arrays. Each FL283 module is configured for full-range passive operation at 16 ohms, allowing up to eight units to be driven from a single amp channel. Being able to power all those speakers with fewer amps was an added bonus that reduced overall system cost."

The performance complex's 11,600-square foot locker room was also outfitted with nightclub-worthy sound to help fire up the NCAA Big Ten Conference Purdue Boilermakers football team. "Eight Fulcrum Prophile S dual 8-inch coaxial speakers and six Sub118 18-inch subwoofers are installed in cavities over lockers on two opposing locker room walls," Boeshans said. "This system was all about getting loud and Fulcrum got the job done."