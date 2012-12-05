RGB Unveils Hydra Multi-Channel Scaler and Format Converter

RGB Spectrum has unveiled its Hydra multi-channel scaler, providing a new level of functionality for scaling and format conversion of signals up to 3840x2400, including DVI dual-link to single-link conversion, according to the company.



The user-configurable system offers compactness, with up to eight scaler/converters housed in a 2RU chassis. Scaling, format conversion and pan/zoom capability are all available in this multi-channel, multi-function system with up to eight fully independent channels. Internal switching allows any input to be routed to multiple processors, with each output having a unique scaling, format, and pan and zoom.

The dual-link option offers up to four channels of DVI dual-link scaling and dual-link to single-link conversion. In addition, HDCP support accommodates content-protected DVI and HDMI signals, including embedded audio passthrough.