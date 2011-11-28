ADLINK Announces Ampro by ADLINK Express-HRR

ADLINK Technology, Inc. has announced the release of its latest Ampro by ADLINK™ Extreme Rugged™ COM Express® module, the Express-HRR for mobile applications running in harsh environments. The Ampro by ADLINK™ Express-HRR is a COM Express Type 6 module based on the quad/dual-core 2nd Generation Intel® Core™ i7 processor and Mobile Intel® QM67 Express Chipset. Following ADLINK's Rugged By Design methodology, the Express-HRR is ideal for use in environments prone to severe shock, vibration, humidity, and extended temperature ranges.

"The strength of COM Express has always been its flexibility and modularity," said Jeff Munch, CTO of ADLINK Technology and chair of the COM Express COM.0 R2.1 Subcommittee. "We see our digital signage, transportation, and military customers building industry-specific applications powered by our COM Express modules, like the Extreme Rugged Express-HRR. Delivering an effective, standards-based product that supports vendor interoperability gives our customers many more solution options than would a non-standard COM Express design."

The Ampro by ADLINK Express-HRR is a modular, power efficient solution for mobile applications running in space constrained, extreme rugged environments. The Express-HRR is compatible with the COM Express COM.0 Revision 2.0 Type 6 pinout, which is based on the popular Type 2 pinout, but with legacy functions replaced by Digital Display Interfaces (DDI), additional PCI Express lanes, and reserved pins for future technologies. The new Type 6 pinout also supports the SPI Interface, which was unavailable in COM.0 Rev. 1.0.

The Ampro by ADLINK Express-HRR is powered by a quad- or dual-core 2nd Generation Intel® Core™ i7 processor and offers up to 16GB ECC 1333MHz DDR3 memory in two SODIMM sockets; three DDIs for DisplayPort/HDMI/DVI/SDVO; eight PCIe x1 and one PCIe x16 (Gen2) for graphics (or general purpose x8/4/1); as well as two SATA 6 Gb/s, two SATA 3 Gb/s, Gigabit Ethernet, and eight USB 2.0 interfaces. The Express-HRR is validated for reliable performance in extended temperatures ranging from -40 degrees C to +85 degrees C and features a 50% thicker printed circuit board (PCB) for high vibration tolerance.