PSNI Global Alliance Adds Shure to Preferred Vendor Partner Lineup

PSNI Global Alliance has announced Shure, Inc. as its latest North American Preferred Vendor Partner (PVP). As a Preferred Vendor Partner, Shure will gain in-depth access to PSNI’s members, and the collective insights of the 30+ year old network.

The Preferred Vendor Program (PVP) offered by PSNI Global Alliance is available to an exclusive group of manufacturers, distributors, and service providers in the audio-visual, unified communications, and professional audiovisual industry. The program is designed to increase mindshare, market share, and market opportunities to vendor partners, cultivating deeper relationships and increased sales within member organizations.

"The goal of our Preferred Vendor Partner program is to bring the best technology partners together with our members to meet the demands of our customers," explained Tom Roberts, director of PVP relations at PSNI. “Shure’s superior technology offerings combined with their industry longevity, reputation and commitment to quality makes them an ideal candidate for PSNI partnership.”

Shure, Inc. joins PSNI Global Alliance as a manufacturer of microphones and audio electronics for stage, studio, broadcast, and video solutions, and offers strong product knowledge and technical support to AV professionals.

“We are honored to be a Preferred Vendor Partner,” said Jim Schanz, senior sales director at Shure. “PSNI’s commitment to excellence in serving the AV industry resonates with our Company. We are pleased to work with this organization, and look forward to delivering innovative solutions for their clients.”