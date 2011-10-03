Aurora Adds Presentation Scaler Switcher

Aurora Multimedia has released its new Aurora Multimedia ASP-S123V, a presentation scaler switcher designed for multi-signal processing of Composite Video, S-Video, Component Video (YPbPr), VGA (Computer Graphics), and HDMI inputs.

The ASP-S123V can be scaled to 1080p in VGA/HDMI format. In addition, the built in HDMI CAT extension, microphone input, and 20 Watt amplifier makes the ASP-S123V a cost effective solution for education, commercial, and digital signage, according to the company.

Features:

* 4 HDMI Inputs

* 4 VGA Inputs with 3.5mm TRS Audio

* 1 YPbPr Input

* 1 Composite / S-Video Input with L/R Stereo Audio

* 1 Microphone Input

* 1 HDMI Output

* 1 VGA Output with L/R Stereo Audio (For non-HDCP encrypted content)

* 1 HDMI CAT Extender Port (For use with optional ASP-S123CR receiver unit)

* Scales input up to 1080p

* 2 x 10 Watt Amplifier

* Volume Control

* Front Panel Button Control with IR receiver

* RS-232 Control

* 10/100 LAN