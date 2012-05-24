New Atlona Products on Display at InfoComm

Atlona High-Speed HDMI 4x4 Matrix Switcher (AT-PRO3HD44M)

Featuring the latest HDBaseT technology, the Atlona AT-PRO3HD44M 4x4 HDMI matrix switcher extends HDMI sources up to 230 feet over Cat6a cables at 1080p and 1920x1200, or 197 feet with Cat5e/6 cables. The unit allows for control of up to eight devices through IR remote control, RS-232, third-party IR control boxes, and the front panel.

The AT-PRO3HD44M has built-in digital audio S/PDIF loop outs that allow audio distribution to an AVR or amplifier. S/PDIF output supports PCM 2-channel, Dolby 2.0, Dolby Digital 5.1, and DTS 5.1 digital audio formats. To ensure that all audio passes through, the 4x4 matrix switcher supports all lossy and lossless formats up to Dolby True HD — including DTS HD Master Audio pass-through for HDMI outputs — as well as 3D signals.

Programmable, learned EDID memory presets are loadable to any source connected to the matrix switcher, ensuring that any display can receive audio and video.

The AT-PRO3HD44M will be available in August.

HDMI Extender Over Cat 5e/6/7 (AT-PRO3HDREC)

In combination with the Atlona AT-PRO3HD44M 4x4 HDMI matrix switcher, the AT-PRO3HDREC extends HDMI sources, along with IR and RS-232, up to 230 feet over Cat 6a cable. This unit allows pass-through support of up to 1080p or 1920x1200, along with 3D signals, 2-channel and multichannel audio, bidirectional RS-232, and IR signals.

Atlona High-Speed DVI Plus Audio 16x16 Matrix Switcher (AT-HDDVI1616-AM)

The Atlona AT-HDDVI1616-AM 16x16 DVI plus audio matrix switcher is HDCP compliant, offering three control options, nine programmable memory presets, and EDID learning. With switching as fast as .5 seconds and resolutions of up to 1920x1200 or 2Kx1K, the AT-HDDV1616-AM enables crisp video for presentations of all types.

Atlona AT-PRO-LCS HDMI Cables

Powered by RedMere technology, Atlona's AT-PRO-LCS cables shed 75 percent of the standard HDMI cable bulk. This new cable series is driven by an integrated circuit that passes multimedia data at the same rate as the Atlona flat high-speed cable. The flexible AT-PRO-LCS is CL2 rated for wall applications. The cable line provides stunning picture quality at full 1080p. Designed by Atlona to better accommodate the needs of commercial and residential integrators, the cables are offered in lengths ranging from 20 to 50 feet.

The AT-PRO-LCS HDMI cables will be available in July.

GA)

The Atlona SDI to PC/HD scaler with audio takes SDI, HD, and 3G SDI signals and adapts them to component or VGA video formats with resolutions up to 1080p or 1920x1200. In addition to re-clocking technology and built-in scaling, the AT-HSDI-VGA's equalized ports extend 3G signals up to 330 feet (100 meters), HD up to 660 feet (200 meters), and SD up to 1,000 feet (300 meters) with no signal degradation. Ideal for side-by-side comparisons, the unit's built-in loop-out port for SDI signals allows it to output simultaneously to an SDI display and a component or VGA display. For a full A/V experience, the AT-HSDI-VGA features audio de-embedding to pass digital or analog audio through to an amp.

Atlona Professional Stereo/Mono Audio Amplifier (AT-PA100-G2)

Atlona's AT-PA100-G2 professional stereo/mono audio amplifier offers three inputs: 2 x stereo and 1 x mic. Based on a Class-D digital amplification circuit, the unit can operate in either stereo mode at 2 x 20 W or in bridge mode (mono) at 1 x 40 W. Built-in EQ control allows users to adjust bass and treble and to mix the mic signal. The AT-PA100-G2 allows for low standby power consumption of 0.4 W. For commercial applications, the unit includes RS-232 control for integration into third-party control systems.

Atlona Extender and Scaler Wall Plate (AT-HDVS-WP)

The AT-HDVS-WP is a commercial extender and scaler solution designed for classroom applications and conference rooms. The transmitter unit can accept both VGA and HDMI inputs and transmits it through RJ45 cables to a receiver unit, which scales the incoming signal to the native resolution of the display. The AT-HDVS-WP has an HDMI interface and features an RS232 transmit option from the transmitter to a receiver as well as a de-embedding audio function. Formed in the shape of a wall plate, the transmitter can fit a standard dual gang American or single gang U.K. wall box. The distance between transmitter and receiver units is 230 feet with full HD video.

Atlona Manufacturers' Training Session

HDBaseT and the Evolution of Integrated AV Systems

When: June 15 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Where: LVCC, Room N239

Session ID: MT62

To register or for more information, click here.