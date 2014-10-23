ProdyTel, Media Vision Team Up

ProdyTel, lead distributor for the audiovisual market in Europe, and Media Vision, the expert group on conference and interpretation systems, have recently entered into a strategic partnership to supply and support TAIDEN conferencing solutions in Germany and Austria. In addition, Media Vision has announced the appointment of Andreas Martin, industry expert, to work by ProdyTel’s side in support of the German-speaking clientele.



The synergistic partnership aims at creating the strongest pool of technical expertise in the field of conferencing systems. “Our global team of 30 members is exclusively focused on this product range, giving us a unique know-how to respond to complex technical requirements and manage large-size projects,” said Fardad Zabetian, CEO of Media Vision. “We have over 10 years of successful track record in supplying TAIDEN equipment."

With Andreas Martin on board as Media Vision’s director of sales for Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, the German-speaking network is now armed with even more TAIDEN product expertise and an additional point of contact for local and immediate support. With over fourteen years of experience in the conference and interpretation industry, Mr Martin has been involved in the design and management of numerous high profile projects across Europe and beyond.

Jan Wintersberg and Christian Carrero, managing directors at ProdyTel, are welcoming the collaboration with Media Vision and its expanded team as a way to set foot more firmly into an area of specialty within the AV industry. “TAIDEN solutions are always a step ahead, offering more flexibility and features to users than any others,” said Wintersberg, looking at the newly released Video Monitor Conferencing Unit now in ProdyTel showroom. “We have the right technology, and now we also have the additional expertise to take it to the next level and support all size projects."

“With the new partnership, our network of systems integrators will experience even more resources in design while choosing the right technology for flexible meeting spaces,” added Carrero. “We remain focus on support and training tools in the conferencing field."

The two companies joining forces is sure to be a driving force for TAIDEN in Europe. The manufacturer already stands out with innovative product lines such as the all-in-one Multimedia Conference System that it was first to bring to market, high-profile references like the United Nations Headquarters or the Council of Europe, very fast response times on complex projects, and a superior 5-year warranty.