FNAC Uses Navori For Corporate and Retail Stores

FNAC has recently deployed a digital signage network in their corporate offices and in retail locations across Switzerland. This 100+ screen network is powered by the Navori digital signage software platform. FNAC uses the system to display corporate messages, advertising content and real-time data feeds.

FNAC’s Antonio Solazzo comments on the installation: “We have found the Navori software platform to be very flexible and extremely stable. The fact the software can accept almost any media format and offers detailed content playback statistics has been very important to us. We especially like the Web console that lets several people manage our screens from any location. Navori’s IT staff have also been very responsive to our requests and suggestionsfor product enhancements. Therefore we expect this tool will continue to meet our future communications needs.”For more information: www.navori.com