X2O Media's X2O Portal Integrated With Polycom RealPresence

X2O Media has announced that as part of the company's new "Open Content Management Framework," the X2O Portal is now fully integrated with the Polycom® RealPresence® Media Manager. Users can access video assets stored in the RealPresence Media Manager directly from X2O's cloud-based content management tools, then schedule and deliver them to digital displays, simplifying the content workflow.

"The combination of these two powerful solutions provides exceptional ease of use as well as better ROI," said X2O Media President and CEO David Wilkins. "With X2O's browser-based content management tools, users can leverage video assets already stored in the RealPresence Media Manager to display stunning visuals on digital displays, which improves the content workflow significantly by eliminating duplication of effort."

The Polycom RealPresence Media Manager streamlines the processes, devices, and technology required to produce and distribute media over existing IT infrastructures. The automated, end-to-end solution supports the complete content lifecycle of all video assets — from video capture and content management to viewer access and delivery across networks — regardless of source or format.

The X2O Portal is a comprehensive, cloud-based platform for managing and scheduling all content — including images, videos, graphics, and live data — from social media and other sources on digital signage networks of any size. By combining content management with network monitoring and customizable reporting features, the platform provides a user-friendly, browser-based interface that reduces the resources and time required to set up, control, and maintain a digital signage network.

With the X2O Portal API, solution providers such as Polycom have the opportunity to register digital assets with the X2O Portal, simplifying the work associated with digital asset management. For more information on the new API, interested parties may contact X2O Media at partners@x2omedia.com.