Primeview Launches 32-Inch 4K Industrial Solution

The What: Primeview released its 32 inch UHD LED LCD monitor to the market. The first size in its class, the monitor expands the 4K UHD line from under 40 inches to 100 inches diagonal to fit a vast range of budgets and size of space in control rooms, medical environments, gaming, museums and digital signage.

TheWhatElse: The PRV324KLED wields a 4K resolution and a broad range of connectivity choices for installing flexible ultra-high definition deployments. The 4K displays are also available with HDBaseT connectivity embedded, in addition to the standard connections of display port and HDMI 1.4 with HDMI 2.0 coming soon.

“Over the past three years, we have seen a massive 4K adoption that went from the consumer world and into the commercial market. As a project based industrial manufacturer, Primeview continues to be at the forefront of bringing more 4K commercial grade LED LCD display solutions to the market in a variety of brightness levels, connectivity, and metal work designs. With the new size and budget oriented price point, our 32 inch solution helps customers enter a new era of 4K capabilities,” said Chanan S. Averbuch, senior vice president of The Americas.

TheBottomLine: The LED monitor expands the integrator’s options for commercial installs in a market that is rapidly coming to expect 4K as a standard. The 4K UHD line and 4K HDBaseT LED LCD Lines are now available, for detailed information on specific solutions visit Primeview’s website.