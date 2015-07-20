PreSonus Unveils Next-Generation DigiMax DP88 Preamp, Converter

The PreSonus DigiMax DP88 eight-channel microphone preamplifier and A/D/A converter combines eight remote-controllable, high-headroom mic preamps with remote control features, connectivity, and unprecedented integration with the new Studio 192 audio interface.

The newest member of the company's DigiMax series, the 24-bit, 96 kHz DigiMax DP88 features a clean audio path provided by Burr-Brown A/D/A converters with 118 dB of dynamic range, and eight digitally controlled XMAX class-A preamps that use true analog circuitry, with a separate digital volume control circuit.



Phantom power is individually switchable for each preamp, and each channel is equipped with an eight-segment LED input meter and a phantom power indicator. In addition to offering front-panel control, the DP88's preamps use simple MIDI CC messages to control level, phantom power, and direct ADC input, making MIDI management from any DAW easy and intuitive.



When connected via ADAT Optical to a PreSonus Studio 192 audio interface, the DigiMax DP88's preamp controls also are accessible from a PreSonus Studio One DAW and UC Surface control software for Mac OS X and Windows. No additional setup is required; the DigiMax DP88 becomes a natural extension of the Studio 192 inputs and outputs.



All inputs and outputs are on the rear panel, making it easy to incorporate the unit into any studio. The DP88 provides eight channels of ADAT Optical I/O at up to 96 kHz (using dual SMUX). Mic inputs are on XLR and DB25 connectors. Eight direct, analog-to-digital, line-level inputs are available on DB25 and can be accessed per channel with a front-panel button, allowing users to keep all of their gear connected at the same time.



Eight balanced direct outputs are provided on a DB25 connector, as are eight balanced DAC outputs that expand your interface outputs for monitor mixes or speaker switching. Users get MIDI I/O on a multi-pin connector, and breakout cable and word clock I/O on BNC connectors. The company expects the DigiMax DP88 to be available in the third quarter of 2015 with an expected street price of $699.