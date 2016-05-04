PreSonus Ships Studio 192 Mobile Audio Interface/Studio Command Center

The What: PreSonus is now shipping the new Studio 192 Mobile USB 3.0 22 x 26 audio interface and studio command center.

The What Else: The Studio 192 Mobile records at up to 192kHz and combines two digitally controlled XMAX Class A, solid-state mic preamps and premium Burr-Brown converters with 118dB of dynamic range. It offers 18 channels of digital I/O, making it easy to add up to 16 additional remote-controlled microphone preamps when expanded with two DigiMax DP88 A/D/A converters.

Like its big sibling, Studio 192 Mobile was designed to provide more than just abundant I/O and an impeccable-sounding front end. It’s also the central command center for your studio, featuring talkback control, mono and dim for the main mix output, word clock I/O, a dedicated DAC for the headphone output, and the ability to use its six balanced outputs for monitor mixing or for speaker switching.

Studio 192 Mobile also features the same Fat Channel plugin found in PreSonus’ award-winning Studio One DAW to add parametric EQ and dynamics processing, which can be used for near-zero-latency monitoring or printed to tracks. When used in conjunction with Studio One 3 (Artist edition included), the hybrid Fat Channel plugin shifts between recording using Studio 192 Mobile’s DSP and playback using Studio One’s native Fat Channel plugin, providing a seamless experience.

In addition to Fat Channel processing, the Studio 192 Mobile features extensive integration with the Studio One production environment, including full preamp control and zero-latency monitor mixing. All Studio 192 Mobile features are also controllable from Studio One Remote for iPad, giving you the freedom to step away from your computer while recording.

For third-party DAW users, PreSonus’ innovative UC Surface touch-ready control software for Mac, Windows, and iPad is included for easy management of all Studio 192 Mobile functions, including speaker switching and talkback. Use your iPad or Windows Surface Pro as a second screen dedicated to Studio 192 Mobile functions, including preamp control, to simplify gain staging when recording alone. The preamps can also be controlled from the Studio 192 Mobile front panel and via MIDI in third-party DAWs.

The Studio 192 Mobile offers two front-panel mic/instrument inputs and two rear-panel direct-to-ADC line inputs; 16-channel ADAT optical in and out (eight channels at 88.1 or 96kHz); coaxial, stereo S/PDIF I/O; and BNC word-clock I/O. You get four balanced TRS outputs, balanced stereo main outputs, and a headphone amplifier with independent output, level control, and cue source switching.