Barco and Almo Partner for ClickShare Distribution

Almo Professional A/V and Barco have announced a new distribution agreement by which the complete ClickShare wireless presentation system is now available through Almo.



The ClickShare system is being demonstrated in the Almo Pro A/V booth (#3951) and the Barco booth (#2543) during InfoComm 2013, June 12-14 in Orlando, Fla.

“The ClickShare system completes a conference room installation with a simple tool that not only enhances collaboration but also dramatically improves meeting dynamics,” said Sam Taylor, executive vice president and COO for Almo Professional A/V. “Our newest business development manager Jamie Finnegan will take the technical lead on training, engineering and integrating the ClickShare system into corporate installations due to his expertise in automation and control. He will also show our booth attendees a live environment for ClickShare during InfoComm.”