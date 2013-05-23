HRS Control UDC Raptor Embedded Control Server

High Resolution Systems’ UDC Pro ECS-Raptor is a UDC Pro Embedded Control Server designed for permanent AV installs.
Raptor teams up with the company's UDC software to offer a cost-effective, stable hardware/software solution for long-term installations in a wide range of environments. A custom Linux embedded server, Raptor significantly lowers costs to users over full-blown Windows servers and comes with a free version of UDC software so customers can build their workflow configuration with UDC software, load it onto Raptor, test, and run their UDC configuration.
- Raptor supports the same user interfaces as UDC software: iPad touch control with the HRS Control Pro iOS app available in Apple's App Store; the HRS Control Pro app for any Windows tablet; in-wall mount touchscreen and button solutions; Android tablets; and web servers. Any device with a browser can act as a controller.
- Raptor comes with an ethernet connection to the device network plus two USB ports for accessories and button control panels. It occupies 1RU in height and one-half of a rack in width and ships with an optional rack shelf for space-saving rack mounting.