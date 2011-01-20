Phillies Intro New Scoreboard and Display

The Phillies have partnered with Sony Electronics’ System Solutions Group and Daktronics to dramatically enhance the fans viewing experience at Citizens Bank Park. The $10 million upgrade includes the installation of a massive, new Daktronics HD-15 video display and the latest in Sony HD production technology.

When completed, the new Phillies HD display will be the largest in the National League and among the largest in the world – measuring 76 feet high and 97 feet wide, and totaling 7,372 square feet of digital space.

The new HD display will be located under the iconic Phillies sign in left field and will almost triple the size of the formerly existing video display originally installed at Citizens Bank Park. During game time, millions of individual LEDs will illuminate the screen, creating superb image clarity with improved contrast and incredible wide-angle viewing of the action on the playing field. The additional size and resolution of the display will provide even more game-related action and statistical information.



“We’re truly excited to bring the HD experience to our fans,” said Mark DiNardo, Director, Broadcasting and Video Services. “The new technology and dramatically larger image will bring our fans closer to the action than ever. Our unique partnership with Sony and Daktronics gives us the opportunity to transition the in-house broadcast, production and entertainment systems to high-definition in one step.”

Other locations in Citizens Bank Park that will be part of the upgrade to HD include PhanaVision (Phillies vido replay and control room) and video production/video coaching production areas, as well as the facility’s cable TV system.



Construction has already begun with the removal of the original Phillies videoboard, which has recently been relocated to the team’s spring training facility at Bright House Field in Clearwater, FL.

Additionally, the Phillies will be installing a dedicated closed captioning display to assist hearing impaired fans, and all 800 televisions in the suites and public areas will also be upgraded to HD.



The first opportunity for fans to see the new videoboard in action will be during the On-Deck Series, when the Phillies take on the Pittsburgh Pirates, March 29-30.



New Phillies HD VIDEOboard DETAILS & FUN FactsThe display could feature 49 life-size Phillie Phanatics standing next to and on top of each other



Overall size: 76 feet high and 97 feet wide. Offers more than 2.5 times more video area than previous video display (7,372 square feet of digital space vs. 2,691 square feet)Weight: approximately 84,420 lbs. (42.2 tons)

Resolution: The HD-15 display exceeds 1080p HD standard with 1512 lines of resolution (six times the resolution of the previous display)



Super-wide viewing angles offer improved visibility for more fans; Viewing angles: exceed 160 degrees horizontal (greater than 80 degrees on each side off center)

Takes approximately 1,380 flat-panel televisions (at 42” each) to fill the area of the new display

If it were a consumer television, the Phillies display would be considered a 1,478” screen

Uses state of the art LED technology providing superior brightness in direct sun light, with the capability to show up to 144 quadrillion shades of color