Leslie Shiner Named as 2013 CEDIA Fellow Inductee

CEDIA has announced that Leslie Shiner of The ShinerGroup will be inducted into its prestigious Fellows program, which honors longtime CEDIA members and volunteers who have contributed significantly to the association’s success.

Leslie Shiner.

Shiner will be recognized at the annual Electronic Lifestyles Awards Celebration Saturday, September 28 during CEDIA EXPO 2013.



“Leslie Shiner has been a dedicated CEDIA Volunteer for over 10 years, she is a well-respected financial and management consultant, and her interesting and understandable approach to business topics has made her a recognized name in the industry,” said Federico Bausone, CEDIA Chairman. “We are proud to honor her dedication to this industry and CEDIA.”

Shiner is known as an engaging speaker and has been rated as a CEDIA Top 10 Instructor many times over. Shiner will be teaching several courses at CEDIA EXPO 2013 including: 25 Down and Dirty Ways to Increase Profit, Winning Business Secrets and Mistakes to Avoid, and Moneyball: Build Your Business Like a Winning Baseball Team.

In addition to being a speaker and trainer, Shiner is also an author and has more than twenty years of experience working as a financial and management consultant for the electronic systems industry. She is the owner of The ShinerGroup, a consulting firm helping home technology professionals gain financial control and better understand their business practices and maximize profits.