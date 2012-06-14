Outline FlySub Subwoofers at InfoComm

Outline is showing the new FlySub 15 iMode and FlySub 15 Line Array Subwoofer Speakers at InfoComm 2012 (Booth C11549). This new series of subwoofers is designed to add to Outline’s iMode powered Mini-COM.P.A.S.S. and passive EIDOS 265 LA Line Array Speaker Systems. These systems are targeted for fixed installation, auditorium, outdoor venue and light touring applications.

“The FlySub 15 iMode system was specifically designed to seamlessly integrate with the popular Mini-COM.P.A.S.S. iMode line array system where the power amplifier, Linux-based CPU with an Outline-customized kernel, integrated DSP chip, parameter control software and Web server are integrated into the cabinet,” says Tom Bensen, senior vice-president and managing director of Outline North America. “The FlySub 15 provides the same service for our new passive EIDOS 265 line array system. The FlySub systems were created through industry demand for an extended low range speaker that shared the acoustic characteristics and mounting hardware of Outline’s mid-range line array systems. We believe the addition of the FlySub 15 systems will help continue the strong industry acceptance of both Mini-COM.P.A.S.S. iMode and the new EIDOS 265.”

The FlySub 15 iMode is an iMode/internal amplifier powered subwoofer equipped with a long-stroke 15-inch loudspeaker, designed for the reinforcement of low frequencies for the Mini-COM.P.A.S.S. Vertical Line Array (VLA) loud speaker system. The rigging hardware incorporated into the FlySub cabinet is compatible with that of the Mini-COM.P.A.S.S. system. The cabinet’s raked lines enable a range of geometric configurations in context of a VLA, taking into consideration the mechanical stresses on a specific VLA installation to ensure the necessary safety margins for a flying system.

The FlySub’s acoustic loading was calculated to include the top end of the upper bass frequency range for a match with the Mini-COM.P.A.S.S. This relieves the Mini-COM.P.A.S.S. cabinets from bass duty, resulting in greater system dynamic range with minimum distortion. The 15-inch loudspeaker is fitted with a dual spider to enable the system to stand up to hard use. Upgraded ventilation to handle power peaks and measurement of electro-acoustic parameters based on high level signals were employed. The FlySub 15 iMode is equipped with Outline’s iMode technology and a Class D amplifier (1000W EIAJ at 8 Ω). The frequency response is from 35 Hz to 550 Hz (-10 dB) with peak SPL at 136.5 dB.

The FlySub 15 passive subwoofer is designed for use with the new EIDOS 265 LA Line Array Speaker system, which is also passive. It features the same dimensions, mechanical and electro-acoustic specifications as the FlySub 15 iMode, but requires an external amplifier and DSP to match iMode performance.