TOA Recalls SC Series Paging Horns

Burlingame, CA--TOA Electronics launched a TOA Product Recall and Exchange Program for all SC Series Paging Horn Loudspeaker models. These models had experienced a known production defect, which is that the metal part of the speaker body may crack at position where the mounting bracket is attached due to excess zinc content in the metal, resulting in inferior ability to withstand exposure to moist air and salt, especially when located at shore and indoor pool environments. This defect may cause them to fall, possibly causing injury and/or damage to property. It should be noted however, that the attached speaker wire and/or a safety cable attached between the speaker and the mounting surface by the installer may help prevent the speaker from falling in most cases.

The following models have been recalled:

· Model SC-610T with a manufacture date between 6/2008-11/2008 (date codes- 08F through 08K and with Serial # range)

· Model SC-615 with a manufacture date between 2/2008-11/2008 (date codes- 08B through 08K and with Serial # range)

· Model SC-630 with a manufacture date between 9/2008-11/2008 (date codes-08I though 08K and with Serial # range)

· Model SC-630T with a manufacture date between 6/2008-11/2008 (date codes- 08F through 08K and with Serial # range)

Installers who have used these models are instructed to contact their customer and forward the customer's name, address, telephone, e-mail, and contact name along with the date of installation, number, and model of speakers installed in their facility to the TOA regional sales manager. If un-installation and reinstallation services are provided by the installers, then these speakers can be returned to TOA for new replacement unit(s) exchange.

How to identify a defective model:

Production Date Code

Year Month Date

04 F 11

2004 June 11th

Defective products are to be returned to:

TOA Electronics, Inc.

215 Lawrence Ave

South San Francisco, CA 94080

Attn: SC Speaker Recall

Replacement unit(s) will be distributed in equal quantities, of the exact or similar model speaker in exchange.

It will be possible to arrange advance replacement of products for customer installations, as well as re-imbursement for replacement labor costs incurred by the dealer, if the following information is first provided to TOA Customer Service:

· Dealer name & account number

· Dealer contact name & number or e-mail address

· Name, address & e-mail of customer

· Model & quantity of speakers

· Date codes of speakers

· Date of original purchase

· Invoice record of installer time at job site for replacement.

Dealers will have a period of 60 days from shipment of advance replacement to return defective merchandise. Failure to return defective products within this time frame will result in invoicing of replacement products.

For questions or additional information on how to proceed with recall and receive replacement product(s), please contact TOA at 800.733.4750 Option #1, by e-mail at: marketing@toaelectronics.com, or contact your regional sales manager.