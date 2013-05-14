InfoComm Makes CTS Exam Revisions

InfoComm International has made changes to all three CTS exams, effective July 1.

The CTS, CTS-D and CTS-I exams will be updated again in April 2014 and October 2014.

Future CTS professionals should feel confident that the certification they’re working towards will continue to evolve along with the AV industry, according to Melissa Taggart, senior vice president, Education and Certification for InfoComm.

InfoComm will maintain an exam revision page to keep CTS professionals informed of upcoming changes and provide suggested study resources.

“AV/IT convergence has already happened,” Taggart said. "More and more AV systems are actually networked AV systems, with the capability to stream media, videoconference, and work with the ever-growing pool of mobile devices. The association is committed to providing a certification program that represents top quality in the AV industry. That’s why as part of the ANSI continuous improvement process the InfoComm International Certification Committee has made AV/IT convergence a big part of the exam updates launching July 1.”

InfoComm has offered AV/IT training for several years, most recently with its Networked AV Systems course. A companion classroom course, Networking Technology, will debut at InfoComm in Orlando, and is already sold out. An online version will be released in June to make this content available to as many people as possible.

“Networking Technology fills the gap for those who need more background information before tackling more advanced topics found in Networked AV Systems,” said Taggart. “InfoComm also continuously updates its curriculum, so pertinent content has been included in our CTS Prep, Installation and Design courses. Of course, Networked AV is a major topic at our trade shows, with leading edge content provided by industry experts.

According to InfoComm, exams are regularly analyzed by testing professionals to measure testing validity. Subject matter experts also review the exams for content, including changes based on ANSI/InfoComm standards.

"The new exam content outlines were developed by hundreds of CTS holders representing all aspects of our industry, including those who work in manufacturing environments,” Taggart said.