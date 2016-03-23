Powersoft to Demonstrate M-Force System

Powersoft will demonstrate its M-Force linear motor technology during exclusive listening sessions and product presentations in New York, on March 24th. In addition to covering Powersoft's M-Force System, an amplifier module, two events will feature an overview of Powersoft's other amplifier product lines including the M Series, K Series, X Series, Ottocanali, and Duecanali.

The exclusive event represents Powersoft's continuing efforts to spread the word on its technologies among professional audio audiences. Each event will feature presentations by Powersoft personnel who will demonstrate practical applications of M-Force linear motor technology, in addition to discussing its conversion efficiency and sound quality in the lower frequency range. In addition to the M-Force System, presenters will discuss the efficiency and reliability attributes of Class D amplifier technology, which was introduced by Powersoft in 1995. Space is limited and by invitation only. For more information or to inquire about attending, visit the tour website.