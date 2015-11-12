Powersoft to Demo M-Force System at Listening Sessions

Powersoft plans to demonstrate its M-Force linear motor technology during exclusive listening sessions and product presentations in Los Angeles and San Francisco on November 18 and 20, respectively.

In addition to covering Powersoft's M-Force System, the two events will feature an overview of Powersoft's other amplifier product lines, including the M Series, K Series, X Series, Ottocanali, and Duecanali.



The event, which is by invitation only, will feature presentations by Powersoft personnel who will demonstrate practical applications of M-Force linear motor technology, in addition to

discussing its conversion efficiency and sound quality in the lower frequency range. Presenters will also discuss the efficiency and reliability attributes of Class D amplifier technology.



Space is limited and by invitation only. To inquire about attending, visit the company's website.