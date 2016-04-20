Pointmaker to Debut Courtroom Annotation System at InfoComm

The What: Pointmaker will debut its CR-100 courtroom annotation system, which is streamlined to meet the requirements specified by courtroom design consultants, at its booth #C8130 at InfoComm 2016.The What Else: Based on a one-in-one-out concept (HDMI in/out), installation of the CR-100 is designed to be more straightforward than previous models. In large courtroom installations, the Pointmaker CR-100 can be connected as an input to (and output from) a matrix switcher, allowing annotation over any video looped through the CR-100. This model can also be easily integrated into small courtroom installations that use only a laptop or document camera.



The Bottom Line: The CR-100’s simpler concept is designed to make the product easier to install and easier for attorneys, judges, and witnesses to draw or highlight over details in documents, photos, slides, or AV images presented as visual evidence.