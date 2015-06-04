- Platinum Tools will launch a new Tone and Probe Set during InfoComm 2015, held in Orlando, FL from June 17-19 at the Orange County Convention Center, booth #3779.
- “With the Platinum Tools Tone and Probe Set’s steady tone, push-to-scan button, and a clear loudspeaker, you can quickly trace and identify cable locations on jacks or through walls,” explained George Jang, Platinum Tools product manager. “Wire bundles are easily penetrated with the tapered probe tip and the probe volume is controlled with a thumbwheel. With common send and receive frequencies, the TP150 is versatile enough to be used with other tone generators or probes.”
- The probe features a recessed push-button which activates tone scanning when needed, the tapered tip allows easy penetration of cable bundles, side thumb wheel adjusts volume and turns off power to reserve battery power, and it has a sensitivity of 100 Hz to 300 KHz.
- The tone generator features include a slide switch to select TONE/OFF/CONT, a continuity mode to verify if a wire is broken, alligator clips to test pairs, and an RJ11connector for data or phone lines.
- The TP150 Tone and Probe Set includes a carrying case, 9V batteries, and user instructions.