Platinum Tools Ships Four New ezEX-RJ45 Termination Kits

Platinum Tools has begun shipping four new ezEX-RJ45 Termination Kits.

EXO ezEX-RJ45 Termination Kit (P/N 90140)

This kit includes electrician scissors, a cable jacket stripper, the EXO Crimp Frame, the EXO-EX Die, and 10 ezEX44 connectors. All tools and connectors come organized in the Platinum Tools heavy-duty nylon zippered case. “The EXO ezEX-RJ45 Termination System is the perfect mix of tools for new or experienced installers,” said John Phillips, Platinum Tools product manager. “You don’t want to leave home without these essential tools.”

EXO EZ-RJ45 Termination Kit (P/N 90141)

This kit includes electrician scissors, a cable jacket stripper, the EXO Crimp Frame, the EZ-RJ45 Die, and 10 EZ-RJ45 Cat-5E connectors. All tools and connectors come organized in the Platinum Tools heavy-duty nylon zippered case. “The EXO EZ-RJ45 Termination System allows the user to prepare and terminate with precision and speed,” Phillips said.

EXO ezEX-RJ45 Termination and Test Kit (P/N 90148)

This kit includes all the termination, preparation, and test tools needed to properly terminate ezEX44 connectors. All tools, tester, and connectors come organized in the Platinum Tools heavy-duty nylon hanging tool pouch. “The EXO ezEX-RJ45 Termination and Test Kit is an all-in-one kit for the tools and test equipment needed for precision and speed in the field,” Phillips said.

EXO Deluxe Termination and Test Kit (P/N 90149)

This kit includes all the termination, preparation, and test tools needed to properly terminate EZ-RJ45, ezEX44, and ezEX48 connectors. All tools and connectors come organized in the Platinum Tools heavy-duty nylon Big Mouth Tool Bag. “With this kit, you will be able to terminate various cable sizes and conductor diameters with precision and test for proper termination,” Phillips said. “The EXO Deluxe Termination and Test Kit is the perfect one-stop cable preparation, termination, and test kit.”