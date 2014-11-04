Platinum Tools Moves to Larger Facility

Platinum Tools has relocated its base of operation and warehouse to a larger facility in Newbury Park, CA. The move comes as a result of growing demand and increased support for staffing.

The new facility.

“As we continue to expand in both personnel and product lines, it became apparent that we were quickly outgrowing our most recent facility in Camarillo,” explained Lee Sachs, Platinum Tools president. “It’s a good problem to have, and we were lucky enough to find another facility not too far away in Newbury Park that is nearly twice the size of our most recent headquarters. We now have our own building, with the room to comfortably house our staff, plus a much larger warehouse for more efficient logistics to manage our current and projected new SKUs.”The company’s new address is 2450 Turquoise Circle, Newbury Park, CA 91320. Phone, fax, and email addresses remain the same.