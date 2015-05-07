The What: Platinum Tools' EZ-DataLock Strain Relief is designed to secure network cables from tampering, and secure a data network 24/7 by locking cables in place that are not to be disconnected. When locked, the cable will remain so until the ‘Key-Holder’ unlocks it. It also doubles as a snag-proof strain relief.The What Else: The Platinum Tools EZ-DataLock Strain Relief’s patented design prevents cable disconnects, malicious disconnects, unauthorized access, downtime, and tampering in numerous applications, such as in data, commercial and professional, military, medical centers, monitoring devices, financial, transit, government, and manufacturing centers and institutions.



The Bottom Line: EZ-DataLock Strain Reliefs are available in two sizes and work with Platinum Tools EZ-RJ45 Cat5e connectors, and all standard RJ45 (all brands including Platinum Tools) and Platinum Tools EZ-RJ45 Cat6 connectors. Specifications for the EZ-DataLock Strain Relief include patented ‘OD-Flex’ technology allows for wide range of cable OD sizes (maximum cable OD: 6.8mm /0.268 inch; minimum cable OD: 5.0mm /0.197 inch); made with polycarbonate materials; and are UL, RoHS, CSA and CE compliant.