Atlona Releases USB 3.2 Gen 1 Data Extender Kit

Provides extension and enhanced integration capabilities that include higher data rate USB 3.2 Gen 1 peripherals.

The Atlona USB 3.2 Gen 1 Data Extender Kit.
(Image credit: Atlona)

Atlona unveiled its USB extender for the high data rate USB 3.2 Gen 1 peripherals now available in the commercial AV market, while also delivering sophisticated integration tools for USB systems in learning and meeting spaces.

The Atlona AT-USB-EX350-KIT supports simultaneous extension of 5 Gbps USB 3.2 Gen 1 data and 480 Mbps USB 2.0 data up to 330 feet (100 meters). It allows customers to place high data rate USB components including laptops, computers, cameras, microphones, and speakers in different areas of the room, without having to worry about the distance limitations associated with traditional cabling.

[USB-C and AVoIP]

“The USB-EX350-KIT overcomes the limitations of traditional cabling by allowing 5 Gbps 3.2 Gen 1 data to travel up to 330’ between components,” said Paul Krizan, product line manager, Atlona. “In addition, the integrated network interface provides an unprecedented level of configuration, monitoring, and control capabilities not found in any other solution on the market.”

The USB-EX350-KIT includes two endpoints. The host endpoint provides a USB-C port for connection to laptops, computers, or other AV equipment that supports USB connectivity including many of Atlona’s Omega Series of switching, extension, and video processing products. The device endpoint includes three USB-A ports and one USB-C port for connection to 4K cameras, conferencing bars, microphones, speakers, and other peripherals. Bidirectional remote power allows the kit to be powered by the included power supply connected to either the host or device endpoint. The compact enclosures can be comfortably mounted inside furniture, behind a display, or above a projector.

[USB-C Conference Room Connectivity]

The USB-EX350-KIT also offers enhanced integration capabilities through the LAN connection on the host endpoint. Over the network, users can access advanced features including VBUS configuration for each device port, USB connection and power consumption monitoring to aid in system verification and troubleshooting, firmware updates, and IP to RS-232 translation for serial control of system devices.

AVNetwork Staff

The AVNetwork staff are storytellers focused on the professional audiovisual and technology industry. Their mission is to keep readers up-to-date on the latest AV/IT industry and product news, emerging trends, and inspiring installations.

