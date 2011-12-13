Kramer Introduces VM-114H4C Digital Swittcher

Kramer Electronics has introduced the VM-114H4C, the first digital switcher/distribution amplifier in a family of new digital switchers featuring varying output combinations.

The VM-114H4C accepts two input signals, one HDMI and one DGKat (HDMI over twisted pair), and switches between these two inputs while outputting the signal selected over four identical DGKat outputs.

The VM-114H4C features Kramer's I-EDIDPro Intelligent EDID Processing, an EDID handling & processing algorithm that ensures plug and play operation for HDMI systems. The unit can utilize a default EDID or it can read and store in non-volatile memory the EDID block from any output display device. It can then provide the EDID information to the source even if the display device is not connected, ensuring that the source sends the proper signal to the display device being used.

The VM-114H4C features Kramer's Equalization and re-Klocking technology, which rebuilds the digital signal so that it can travel longer distances. With a maximum data rate of 2.25 Gbps per graphics channel, the VM-114H4C supports 3D Pass-through, Deep Color, x.v.Color and uncompressed audio channels (Dolby TrueHD, DTS-HD). It is HDCP and HDTV compatible.

The VM-114H4C requires the use of shielded twisted pair (STP) cable, and is recommended to be used with Kramer’s BC−DGKat524, BC−DGKat623 or BCP−DGKat724 cables, to ensure optimum range and performance. The unit supports a range of up to 90m (295ft) at 1080i/SXGA resolution, or up to 30m (98ft) at 1080p/UXGA resolution when used with Kramer's shielded BC-DGKat524 cable. It supports a range of up to 90m (295ft) at 1080i resolution, and up to 70m (230ft) at 1080p/UXGA when used with Kramer BC-DGKat623 and BCP-DGKat724 cables. The VM-114H4C is compatible with Kramer's PT-571/572+ and TP-573/574 family of DGKat receivers and transmitters.

The unit is housed in a compact desktop size enclosure and can be rack mounted in a 1U rack space with an optional RK−1 adapter. It has active LEDs indicating the selected input and power status. It also has flexible control options and can be controlled via its front panel buttons, RS−232 commands from an external controller, or through its front panel infrared control sensor.

The VM-114H4C is the first product from a family of digital switchers that will feature varying output combinations. Future products in this family are planned to be introduced during 2012.

The VM-114H4C sells in the United States at a list price of $1,320.00 per unit, and is currently in stock and available from Kramer Electronics sales companies around the world. Complete product information can be found at kramerus.com.