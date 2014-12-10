Planar’s 4K Touch Display

Planar Systems, Inc. announced the Planar UltraRes 98” Touch LCD display, the industry’s largest 4K touch display.

Planar UltraRes 98" Touch

The Planar UltraRes 98” Touch combines a multi-touch, multi-user experience with native Ultra HD resolution, making it possible to interact across a large screen area with detail and precision. With 32 simultaneous touch points, the display is designed for a wide variety of resolution-rich, collaborative applications including meeting rooms, training facilities and command and control centers. It is also ideal for interactive digital signage that engages viewers and is rugged for public space reliability.

“Planar has been marketing a variety of new 4K display solutions, and the Planar UltraRes 98” Touch represents another industry milestone,” said Becky Connors, product marketing manager at Planar Systems. “With its multi-touch support, enhanced durability and sleek design, the display sets the bar for interactive commercial experiences, demonstrating our ongoing commitment to offering the best in 4K technology.”

The Planar UltraRes 98” Touch expands Planar System’s solutions in the ultra-high definition category, which includes Ultra HD touch and non-touch offerings in 28”, 58”, 65” and 84” sizes. Among the benefits include:

•Touch experience: The Planar UltraRes 98” Touch provides 32 simultaneous touch points, 500-nit brightness, and 2D and 3D viewing. The 98” diagonal is without seams, offering the largest touch surface area without bezel disruption.

•Clarity: With a native 4K resolution of 3840 x 2160, the Planar UltraRes 98” Touch brings the highest level of clarity in text and fine detail for touch users viewing at close distances.

•Maximum durability: Planar’s ERO (Extended Ruggedness and Optics) optical bonding technology offers added protection for safeguarding the Planar UltraRes 98” Touch in high-traffic and long-term use applications. The bonded glass screen also improves optical performance and touch accuracy by eliminating the air gap between the protective glass and LCD screen.

•Sleek design: The Planar UltraRes 98” Touch offers a design with a logo-free, narrow bezel. Using the Planar Profile Mounting System, it installs just 4” from the wall, making it compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

•Advanced power management: The Planar UltraRes 98” Touch utilizes the latest-generation LED backlight technology and passive cooling to achieve energy efficiency. It consumes less than 0.5 watt of energy in standby mode, and incorporates a fanless, quiet design free from disruptive background noise.