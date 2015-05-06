Planar OLED Technology

The What: Planar Systems' Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) technology improves the transparency of see-through displays, creating new opportunities for experience design while overcoming a major hurdle to transparent display adoption. OLED displays are self-emitting, eliminating the need for a backlight or enclosure. This first-of-its-kind technology demonstrates Planar's continued leadership in transparent displays, which began 16 years ago and continues with the Planar LookThru Series transparent LCD display offering.

The What Else: Transparent displays allow users to view what is shown on a glass video screen while still being able to see through it, enabling them, for example, to overlay digital images onto real objects that sit behind the glass. Based on continued customer feedback and further technology development under way, Planar anticipates adding transparent OLED technology as a product offering in early 2016, paving the way toward broad market adoption. Because the OLEDs themselves emit light, viewing angles are very broad and color performance is exceptional, leading to vivid, eye-catching installations. Moreover, because only those pixels that display content are turned on, a transparent OLED showing video will exhibit better contrast and energy efficiency than traditional displays.