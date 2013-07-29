Extron Introduces PC 101 AC Power Controller

The What: Extron Electronics has introduced the PC 101, a one input, one output AC power controller designed to provide remote power management for AV devices.

Extron's PC 101



The What Else: When paired with a controller or control processor equipped with relays, such as the MediaLink MLC 226 IP or IP Link IPL 250, the PC 101 can be configured to turn a device on or off at scheduled times for security and energy savings purposes. It features a contact closure control input and tally output, which can be used for visual feedback.

The compact form factor and IEC connectors on pigtails enable convenient in-line use with other devices and discrete mounting behind displays or other equipment. The PC 101 has a power rating of 100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz, allowing for worldwide compatibility.



The Why: "The PC 101 adds convenience and power savings potential to a wide variety of AV devices," said vice president, Sales and Marketing, Extron, Casey Hall. "With its compact design, flexible mounting options, and worldwide power compatibility, the PC 101 is designed for easy integration into any new or existing AV system."