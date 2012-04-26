JBL Professional STX800 Portable Loudspeakers

JBL Professional’s STX800 series portable loudspeakers were designed to bridge the gap between lighter-duty portable PA speakers and full-size tour sound systems. The six STX800 loudspeaker models utilize latest-generation high-power-handling drivers that deliver extremely low distortion, along with precision waveguides for accurate pattern control. STX800 series enclosures are designed for easy handling and mounting and are sized to be truck pack-friendly, for maximum usage of the interior space of most standard transport vehicles.