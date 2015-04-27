PixelFLEX Returns to PLASA Focus

PixelFLEX, a provider of LED video screens, will be returning to PLASA Focus at the Kansas City 2015 trade show with its FLEXCurtain HD LED video wall.

Displays for the FLEXTile, FLEX Lite and FLEXCurve will also be featured for the two-day convention that takes place May 20 and 21 at the Kansas City Convention Center. This will be PixelFLEX’s fourth time attending a PLASA Focus event.

PLASA is a pro-active trade association sponsored by Lighting & Sound America and Protocol magazines. Each of PLASA Focus’ regional and international events showcases professional audio, lighting, AV and stage technologies with much of the gear making its U.S. debuts from international launches. Visitors of the Kansas City event will experience new products, world-class speakers, special events, live demo areas and the industry’s best networking opportunities.