Juice Goose Reveals JuiceBox 6

Juice Goose has revealed the JuiceBox 6, with a 25 foot power cord attached to a cold rolled steel chassis containing six high quality receptacles.

A seventh, unswitched, outlet is on the side of the chassis for additional connectivity to other equipment or additional power distribution devices.

Current overloads are prevented by a thermal circuit breaker which allows brief high demand for power consumption but prevents dangerous, excessive current draw. The circuit breaker is tucked away on the side of the chassis along with a lighted rocker switch which can turn on or off the power outlets on the top of the JuiceBox.

The chassis is formed from thick 16 gauge cold rolled steel and powder coated with a durable finish.