Listen Technologies Steps Up At Walk4Hearing

Listen Technologies Corporation announced that the third annual Salt Lake City Walk4Hearing raised $19,000 to support the Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA).

The Walk4Hearing is one of HLAA’s programs to support people with hearing loss. It serves to raise awareness about hearing loss, helps to eradicate the stigma associated with it, and raises funds to provide information and support for people with hearing loss. Since 2006, the Walk4Hearing has raised over $2 million and has become the largest series of walks for hearing loss in America.

Every spring and fall thousands of walkers form teams and walk in their communities to raise money for programs and services for people with hearing loss and to increase public awareness. Listen Technologies organized the Listen Trek Team to participate in the walk and raise money in support of the Walk4Hearing.

The foreboding rain withheld and a festive and inspiring atmosphere took over the day’s activities. Over 300 people came out to Sugarhouse Park on Saturday, October 13 to support those with hearing loss and help raise funds to bring awareness to this invisible yet rampant situation. 17 percent or 36 million people in the United States alone experience some degree of hearing loss.

“With this kind of prevalence the reality is that we all know or will soon know someone with hearing loss," noted Kristin Rector, Listen Trek Team Captain.

The Listen Trek Team raised just over $3,000 through combined efforts of reaching out to family and friends asking for donations and sponsorships. Listen is pleased to recognize all the Salt Lake City teams for their fundraising success.

· Caption Call – $6,245

· Utah Hands & Voices - $2,190

· Hear Me Now - $605

· U of U SAA - $560

· Hear Now and Always Utah! - $540

· Miles Employment Services of the Deaf - $520

· Gilda’s Flockj - $390

· Sanderson Center - $350

· Westminster College - $344

· Suzie’s Stride for Sound - $320

· K’s Krew - $310

· Take A Stand- $305

· Many, many more

“We got involved with the inaugural Walk4Hearing three years ago and knew immediately it was a natural fit for our philanthropic efforts,” said Rector. “In addition to raising money we’ve also had the privilege of providing our Hearing Loop and RF Assistive Listening solutions at their events. It’s rewarding to know that an event like the Walk4Hearing can make such a difference.”

Money raised will be used in communities across the country – to fund communication access with CART, to pay for installation of hearing assistive technology in public places, to fund scholarships for college, outreach efforts, and more exciting projects. All programs and services are with a goal of creating awareness, helping people understand hearing loss prevention, and eradicating the stigma associated with hearing loss. For more information about the Walk4Hearing visit walk4hearing.org.