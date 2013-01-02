ISF Certification at ISE Amsterdam

Imaging Science Foundation is heading back to Amsterdam in 2013 for their annual ISF Level I and II Advanced Video Calibration seminars, where attendees can learn what's new in the world of video from ISF President and Founder Joel Silver. This is the only planned date in Europe in 2013.

ISF is offering a promotion through Friday, January 3rd on pre-registrations where registrants can save an additional 15% off on tuition. Alumni can call Scott Reardon directly for registration and information.

ISF LEVEL I - Covers Global Standards, 3D mathematical imaging models, front panel controls, two point color balance, an introduction to color management as well as basic video processing, aspect ratios, the 3x3 component/RGB Matrix, HD and SD decoding, and a step by step calibration process. The course also focuses on design as well as calibration of front projection with multiple screen technologies and deploying the correct colorimeter for specific applications.

ISF LEVEL II - Designed for graduates of ISF Certification and those attending a combined I and II program. LEVEL II focus is a hands on approach to ISF software guided solutions for advanced calibration, plus system parameters including: EEDID /HDMI verification, 3D color management, multipoint color balance, optimizing multiple processing engines, system building diagnosis, Gamma/EOTF, advanced Gamut matching/distortion/manipulation, and other recent innovations.

ISF certification brings together attendees from many different backgrounds, including home theater enthusiasts, HDTV manufacturing product managers, gaming creators, broadcast executives, and many A/V dealers and distributors. Attendees will come away with a new perspective on delivering professional services for accurate and dependable electronic imaging.

Highly specialized test equipment is required to calibrate displays to multiple system standards. Various test equipment with be available at the sessions. Attendees can also bring their own test equipment to work with and compare to reference gear.