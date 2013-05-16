DisplayLED Image Optimisation Technology

DisplayLED will be unveiling a range of new products at InfoComm 2013 this June, including the launch of digiLED’s Image Optimisation Technology (IOT).

Developed for the TV studio market and concert touring applications, IOT ensures high quality image reproduction in any situation. The powerful new processing system maintains full 16 bit greyscale depth whatever the brightness, for images free of contouring and quantising. It also provides beyond-DVI colour reproduction, boasting an impressive 281 trillion possible colours.

Demonstrating this technology in action will be the latest digiLED MK7 product with built in IOT. The popular MC/K series has more than 9,000 modules sold into the North American market and features a new black edge high brightness chip which gives superb contrast and full outdoor performance.

Also on display will be the MK5, the award winning digiFLEX, and the low-cost high-performance CS5.0 5mm, a stand out product discovered by displayLED’s China Sourcing team.

Another ‘one-to-watch product’ on show will be the first in a new range of high resolution modules; the 3.9mm HRi3 built in a standard digiLED 500mm x 500mm module. This product will see a further two resolutions become available over the coming months.