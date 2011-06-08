Audio-Technica Offers Rebates

Stow, OH--Audio-Technica is offering rebates on select models in its 20 Series condenser microphones.

The rebate offers are open to all buyers of select 20 Series models from authorized Audio-Technica dealers in the United States (including Puerto Rico) between June 1 and August 31. Rebate forms must be postmarked by September 30 in order for the rebate to be honored.

Rebates are being offered on the following models:

AT2050 Multi-pattern Condenser Microphone $50 rebate

AT2035 Cardioid Condenser Microphone $30 rebate

AT2041SP Studio Microphone Pack $20 rebate

AT2020 Cardioid Condenser Microphone $10 rebate

AT2020 USB Cardioid Condenser Microphone $10 rebate

For the sake of convenience, faster payment and real-time tracking, buyers may register online at audio-technicaus.4myrebate.com.