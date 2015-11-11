PENMAC Calibre LEDView530 Scaler/Switcher

The Calibre LEDView530 is PENMAC’s newest scaler/switcher available now.

PENMAC's Calibre LEDView530 scaler and switcher is designed for processing video wall content

“The LEDView530 has a strong feature set, unrivalled functionality and competitive edge. It is the perfect tool for switching, scaling and processing video wall content and has performed extremely well in projects we have been involved with,” said Malcolm Finlay, managing director at PENMAC. “The LEDView530 is supported by our experienced technical experts who are available to demonstrate the LEDView530 technology as required.”

The LEDView530 is a multi-input scaler/switcher designed for combining HD and SD video sources on to LED video walls. Four-sided picture edge features also include genlock capability and low latency.