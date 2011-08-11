High Resolution Supports Microsoft Corporate Projects

Microsoft called on High Resolution Engineering recently to support its annual Microsoft Global Exchange (MGX) and the Imagine Cup worldwide finals by providing a combination of Vista Spyders and Lightware DVI routers. The high-profile corporate events took place virtually back to back.

For a decade, High Resolution serviced MGX, the annual conference for Microsoft sales, marketing and technical field staff. MGX was held at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver with more than 14,000 in attendance at a two-day gathering featuring presentations, demos and awards.

At MGX, High Resolution paired a Spyder X20 with a 32x32 DVI Lightware router that included Dual-Link DVI input and output boards to switch screens onstage plus 23 downstage monitors.

“We used our X20 to handle a computer with Dual Link resolution that required twice the bandwidth to display resolutions of 2560x1536,” said Drew Taylor, a partner in High Resolution Systems. “Spyder X20 is the only scaling video processor on the market capable of handling Dual Link DVI.”

Also used for MGX was High Resolution’s Lightware DVI router. It was deployed to distribute, reclock and clean up the Dual Link DVI signals before passing them to the Spyder X20.

Spyders and the Lightwave DVI routers turned up again in a different capacity for the international finals of the Microsoft-sponsored Imagine Cup in New York City. Now in its tenth year, the Imagine Cup is the world’s premier student technology competition. One hundred twenty-eight teams competed this year; the event in Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch Theater culminated in the World Festival & Awards Ceremony where High Resolution was on hand to run the show.

Taylor deployed multiple Spyder X20s and a Lightware 16x16SLIM DVI router, which interfaced with the mobile TV truck and theater projection. The production company client provided the Spyder operator from Holland.

“We worked together to execute the event,” said Taylor. “I designed and engineered the system and kept accurate system patch information so I could give the Spyder operator details on how everything was wired and hooked up and hand the operation of the system over to him.”