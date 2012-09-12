Agenda Released for Roadshow at Full Sail

I’ve never been this excited about a Roadshow– the October 9th InfoComm/Rental Staging Roadshow, that will take place at the facilities of Full Sail University, in Winter Park (a suburb of Orlando), Florida, will be unique. You just have to see this venue. It’s a live event venue with sound, lighting, and video projection/IMAG capabilities that put most live event venues to shame. And it will be full, on Oct. 9th, of the industry’s best and brightest.

You can register online now:

https://elandregistration.com/v2/elandreg/index.php?e=reFkx9mLGNw%3D



InfoComm International is the official co-sponsor with NewBay Media of the Roadshow events. Pictured here: Duffy Wilbert of InfoComm leading the Consulant/Integrator at the July 25th Roadshow in Manhattan. NewBay Media, InfoComm, and Full Sail staff and faculty have worked together this summer to put together the most intriguing Roadshow ever, with an industry education and staffing emphasis added to the technical tracks and exhibits. The Full Sail facilities are truly state of the art, and will offer the staging community a rare glimpse inside the country’s premier training and education campus for Audio, Video, and production technologies.

There will be, as part of the agenda Oct. 9th, a Special Joint Session for rental/staging community and Full Sail faculty and students: InfoComm will present an introduction to staffing issues/InfoComm Resources for audio, video, recording, and other performance technology students and the industry. And that will be followed by an Industry Roundtable with Full Sail Faculty/Staff and Invited Industry professionals, addressing the topic: “Staffing Issues for Staging, proAV, and Design Companies– Matching the Skills in the Market with Company Needs”.

InfoComm/Rental & Staging Roadshow

October 9, Winter Park, FL at Full Sail Live on the campus of Full Sail University

Agenda:

8:30am – 9:20am: Registration | Coffee | Exhibitor Showcase

9:20am – 9:45am: Introduction | David Keene, Executive Editor, NewBay Media; and Garry Jones, President, Full Sail University

9:45am - 10:30am: Technical Presentation (Live Event Staging Issues) | Andre LeJeune, CTS

10:30am – 11:00am: Allen Weidman, InfoComm. Sustainability issues for Rental & Staging community. Increasingly, meeting planners, live event planners, corporations, and staging end users are looking for measurable sustainability standards for events. How do you deal with these new requirements?

11:00am – 11:15am: Break

Special Session for Rental/Staging Community and Full Sail University Faculty and Students:

11:15am– 11:30am: InfoComm, introduction to staffing issues/InfoComm Resources for audio, video, recording, and other performance technology students and the industry

11:30am – 12:30pm: Industry Roundtable: Full Sail Faculty/Staff and Invited Industry professionals: “Staffing Issues for Staging, proAV, and Design Companies– Matching the Skills in the Market with Company Needs”

12:30pm – 2:00pm: Networking Lunch & Exhibit Showcase Open



1:15pm - 2:00pm: (Optional) Tour of Full Sail University facilities for Roadshow professional attendees and Video and ProAV industry manufacturers.

2:00pm – 2:45pm: Manufacturer Spotlights:

(5-10 minute presentations from exhibitors on technical topics pertinent to the industry)

2:45pm – 3:30pm: Afternoon Technical Presentation. Video processing for high-end staging. Real-time video processing, playback, pixel mapping, blending, and more.

3:30pm – 4:00pm: Audio Platinum Sponsor presentations: (Up to two presentations from audio exhibitors who have signed on for a Scholarship Sponsorship)

4:00pm - 5:00pm: Networking Reception & Exhibitor Showcase Open

