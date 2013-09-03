Symetrix Expands Library of Apps for Jupiter Turn-Key DSP

Symetrix has added seventeen new apps for its family of Jupiter app-based turn-key DSPs.



The three different hardware units in the series – Jupiter 4, Jupiter 8, and Jupiter 12 – differ only in their input/output counts and are user-controllable from Symetrix ARC wall panel remotes, third-party systems, and Symetrix ARC-WEB browser-based software for smartphones. The addition brings the total number of available Jupiter apps close to one hundred and expands the range of situations for which the Symetrix Jupiter provides reliable processing at a competitive price point.

“We’ve been listening to our customers,” said Trent Wagner, senior product manager at Symetrix, “and we’ve carefully chosen the new apps to release to ensure they offer functionality that addresses the breadth of requests we’ve received. Additionally, we’ve enhanced nearly all of the existing apps with multi-channel gain and mute controls to simplify user control.”

Six core apps form the heart of the addition and are elaborated according to the input/output counts of the three Jupiter hardware devices.

“BGM Zone Mixer 1” provides background music routing to multiple zones with two levels of priority. “Dual Matrix Mixer 1” provides flexible mixing and routing and allows integrators to assign any input to a mix, assign those mixes to submixes, and route submixes to outputs. “Gain-Sharing Automixer 3” provides a gain-sharing automixer with feedback processing on the outputs together with matrixed outputs. Similarly, “Gating Automixer 3” provides a gating automixer with feedback processing on the outputs together with matrixed outputs. “Priority Zone Mixer 2” provides a multi-zone priority mixer with paging and SPL computing. Finally, “Sound Reinforcement 12” provides heavy input processing and full-range outputs with feedback processing.