Peerless-AV Joins Crestron Certified Integrated Partner (CIP) Program

Peerless-AV announced it has been named a Crestron Integrated Partner (CIP) for its UltraView UHD Outdoor TVs and Xtreme Outdoor Displays.

Crestron partners with the world’s leading manufacturers to provide top tier automation control systems. As a Crestron Integrated Partner, Peerless-AV’s solutions will offer a seamless integration of Crestron residential and commercial automation, offering consumers a superior user experience.

“We are excited to be joining Crestron’s Certified Integrator Partner program,” said Earl Naegele, managing director of commercial sales, Peerless-AV. “Through this partnership, we will continue to offer our best-in-class portfolio of outdoor solutions, now integrated with the finest automation systems across the industry. This is the perfect partnership between the leader in automation control systems and the leader in audio and video solutions.”

Peerless-AV’s UltraView UHD Outdoor TVs (UV492, UV552, and UV652) will be the first group of solutions featuring the Crestron certification.