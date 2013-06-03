DSEG Names Bages‐Riva Director of Operations in EMEA

The Digital Signage Experts Group (DSEG) has appointed Carlos Bages‐Riva as the Director of Operations in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Both the position and appointment are new as DSEG continues to expand the reach of its certification programs, currently numbering close to 16,000 participants across 63 countries to date.

Carlos Bages‐Riva, Director of Operations, EMEA, Digital Signage Experts Group

Bages‐Riva will focus his first efforts on marketing the fundamental Digital Signage Certified Experts (DSCE) course across the EMEA. He will promote the program, which is available in Spanish, French, and English, not only as a live event, but also available as custom programs for companies, and in an online version.

Alan C. Brawn, Co‐Director of the Digital Signage Experts and chairman emeritus of the Digital Signage Federation, welcomes Carlos onboard, noting, “We are fortunate to have someone with Carlos’ stature and experience on the DSEG team. He is ideally qualified to step up and help DSEG promote the need for education and professional certification in digital signage around the world.”

Bages‐Riva said, “It is important to meet the growing need for professional development in digital signage in the EMEA market to help ensure the success of practitioners whose levels of expertise are varied. I relish this new role because it will give me the opportunity to help other professionals accomplish their objectives.”

About Carlos Bages‐Riva