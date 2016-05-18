Peerless-AV Enhances MountFinder on New Website

Peerless-AV recently launched its new website. Created with user experience in mind, the new site is compatible with all browsers, mobile devices, and tablets.

Presenting a clean, modern look, the new site features an updated navigation structure provides easy access range of resources, such as Live Chat, the B2B Portal, social media, case studies, the PeerSpectives blog, and KioskBuilder.

New features on the site include the update of MountFinder, allowing for faster, more refined search results sub-filtered by quantities, manufacturer, color, category, and brand. MountFinder now displays results with infinite scroll, providing users with the ability to quickly find the products they are looking for.

“The new features, enhancements, and overall responsive design will enrich user experience, and reflect an ease of use that is commensurate with a cutting edge technology company,” said John Potts, president, Peerless-AV. “This evolution was all about creating an enjoyable experience for our customers, with the development of new content focused on presenting product information and resources in a clear, concise manner that enables rapid deployment, allowing our customers to keep pace with the speed of business.”